Olympic runner Darren Campbell visits Twyford school

An Olympic gold-medallist has been passing on his secrets for success to the next generation.

Sprinter and relay runner Darren Campbell, who scooped the top prize in the 4x100m at the Athens games in 2004, spoke to pupils at Polehampton Junior School and also ran sports classes.

The sport star's visit to the Twyford school, in Kibblewhite Crescent, on Friday, February 10, saw him talk about his many victories, including European Championships and Commonwealth Games titles, his gruelling training and post-athletics career.

But he also spoke about his failures, such as the baton drops which have regularly haunted British relay teams.

Speaking afterwards, headteacher Penny Litson said: “I think for the children to see someone who has really followed their dream all the way to a gold medal was great.

“He said he had wanted to achieve that since he was 10 years old, like a lot of them were, which I think was a brilliant message.

“And he also said that to do that he hadn’t eaten chocolate or McDonald’s, which I think might have been a wake-up call for some of them that to reach your dreams sometime you need to make sacrifices.”

