Nun praises fire crews who came to rescue after convent crash

A nun has praised crews at a threatened fire station after they rescued an 86-year-old who flipped her car in the grounds of a convent.

Firefighters had to be called to St John’s Convent, in Linden Hill Lane, Hare Hatch, on Sunday afternoon, after the woman hit a tree.

She suffered a possible broken femur, shoulder and ankle in the crash.

Speaking on after the incident, firefighters said they thought it could have been caused after the woman got her foot stuck on the accelerator.

Fire crews from Maidenhead and Wargrave spent about an hour-and-a-half cutting her out of the Fiat 500, which was left on its side after the collision, before paramedics could take her to hospital.

The rescue came after a consultation was opened by Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service on the future of Wargrave Fire Station to cut costs.

Sister Veronica, of the Congregation of Our Lady of Pity, which runs the convent and religious retirement home, said it would be a ‘tragedy’ if it were to shut.

“I have to say, the emergency services were exemplary, they got here in no time at all,” she said.

“It was very, very traumatic and we were very shaken by it, but the professionalism of everyone involved was really admirable.”

She added: “I think it would be a great sadness if Wargrave Fire Station were to close.

“Within five minutes they were here and talking to us – they really were fabulous and it would be a tragedy if it closed.”

Tony Annetts, 64, of Highfield Park, a former watch manager at the station, in Victoria Road, which opened in 1903, has started a petition to save it.

The consultation began on Monday, December 12 and is due to end on Monday, March 13, with findings expected to be published in May.

Visit www.rbfrs.co.uk to take part in the consultation.

Go to www.thepetitionsite.com and search ‘save Wargrave Fire Station’ to view the appeal.