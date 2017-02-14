Fresh idea to tackle adult care crisis launched in Wargrave

An innovative response to the adult social care crisis was launched at the Piggott School in Wargrave on Friday.

Give and Take Care, a community interest company funded by £1m of government money, seeks to promote an initiative where young people care for the elderly and then bank the hours they put in to be used when they need care later in life.

The Wargrave Road school hosted the launch of the company, which hopes to implement the care idea created by Professor Heinz Wolff, of Brunel University. He hoped it ‘will give everyone the confidence it is a real alternative to current social-care models.’

“By upskilling current informal carers doing their best without training or support, the scheme could improve the quality of care across the UK,” he added.

The launch was also attended by Rob Wilson MP, the Parliamentary under secretary of state for civil society, and mayor of Wokingham, Cllr Bob Pitts.