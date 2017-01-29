Wargrave Senior Section guides practice fencing skills

Guides got to practise their fencing skills at Reading Fencing Club on Friday.

The group from Wargrave Senior Section learnt some basic manoeuvres with footwork, and how to attack and defend themselves.

They used training foils for the activity and had a look at fencing swords.

Amber Owen, leader of Wargrave Senior Section thanked the staff at Reading Fencing Club.

She said: “We had a tournament where everyone had the opportunity for a fight or ‘bout’ against each other, we had to remember to shake hands at the end of each game as it is good etiquette.

“We finished off the evening playing a few fun games in teams. For one of the games if you were hit on your arm you had to put it behind your back, if you were hit on one leg you had to stand only on the other leg. It was hilarious!”