Badge to raise funds in memory of Paul Daniels

A new badge inspired by Paul Daniels will raise money for research into brain tumours.

The late magician, who lived in Wargrave, died due to the disease in March last year.

Now his widow, Debbie McGee, has joined with Brain Tumour Research to promote awareness and helped to design the white rabbit badge.

Proceeds from the sale of it will go to fund research to help find a cure for the disease.

The first badge made was presented to Ms McGee at the couple’s Wargrave home.

She said: “I hope people will buy these badges – by wearing one they’ll be remembering Paul and supporting vital research.”

The badge is available on eBay for a suggested £5 donation.