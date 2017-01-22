Charvil Parish Council discusses Wokingham Local Plan Update

More details about the response of the northern Wokingham parishes to the borough council over its Local Plan Update were revealed on Monday night.

Charvil Parish Council heard the topics, in a letter created by representatives from it, Twyford, Ruscombe, Remenham, Wargrave, Sonning and Hurst, concentrated on the greenbelt, flood plain, transport and social infrastructure.

The chairman of Charvil Parish Council, Chris Drew, said: “There are great big areas in Hurst.

“There is another big one in Twyford.

“This was a useful exercise.

“We don’t see enough of each other.”

Two meetings have been held this month with various representatives of the parish councils.

The letter is due to be signed by all the parish councils and is expected to be sent to Wokingham Borough Council soon.

Cllr Jim Gillett, who attended the second meeting on Wednesday, January 11, said the letter was ‘questioning the assumption that you could put houses here in the first place’.

He preferred the proposals for the Grazeley development to go ahead.

That is an ongoing project to build 15,000 homes south of Reading, and Wokingham Borough Council is seeking government support.

Cllr Gillett said it was preferable ‘as it can be built as a new town’.

“This village is twice the size it was when I moved in,” he added.

There are four sites in the Charvil parish identified as possible sites for development in the Local Plan Update, including 12 hectares of land in Park View Drive North.

The council also unanimously agreed to raise its council tax precept by two per cent – which would represent an increase of no more than 60p per household.

This will raise the council budget from 2016-17’s £45,548 to £53,332.

The proposals were passed with little discussion.