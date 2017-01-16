Waitrose car park in Twyford set to close during refurbishment

The car park outside Waitrose in London Road is due to close next month during its refurbishment.

It will shut from 6pm on Saturday, February 18 — the same time the store itself will close its doors to shoppers.

Parking will be available again on Thursday, February 23, with the store itself finishing its redesign and opening again the day after.

A spokesman for the supermarket chain said it would allow the business to 'make the finishing touches before reopening'

The new-look Waitrose will include a sushi counter and re-branded coffee shop with outdoor seating.