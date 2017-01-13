Sonning Lane to shut until Monday for urgent gas main repairs

Urgent repairs on a leaking gas main will be made tonight, closing the stretch of Sonning Lane between the Bath Road and Holme Park Farm Lane.
The Sonning route will shut from 6.30pm tonight and re-open at 6am on Monday, January 15.
The diversion route is via the Bath Road, Pound Lane, Pearson Road and the northern Sonning Lane.
