Wargrave Fire Station needs 'support' says parish council chairman

Retained firefighters at Wargrave’s fire station need support, according to the parish council chairman, who expressed worries that Wokingham crews may take too long to arrive.

Cllr Dick Bush’s remarks came after a crew from Wokingham put out a car fire in Victoria Road in Wargrave on Wednesday, January 4, the same road as Wargrave Fire Station.

They were called out at 12.33pm, and found a small car was on fire when they arrived. Firefighters spent about half an hour extinguishing the blaze and making the scene safe.

Wargrave Fire Station is being considered for closure by the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority. It launched a consultation in December with six proposals to cut different fire stations.

Cllr Bush said the area can experience field fires during the summer. He had one on his land – Highfield Farm – in the 90s, and was concerned it could take ‘10 to 20 minutes for someone to get from Wokingham’.

“It needs support,” he added.

Wargrave Fire Station’s closure was mentioned in three of the six proposals.

The consultation will last until Monday, March 13, and a decision is due to be taken the by fire authority in April, to be implemented in May.