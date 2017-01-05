SECTION INDEX

Twyford Waitrose to shut in February for redesign

Reporter:

Will Taylor

comments 0

A supermarket frequented by the Prime Minister will close for almost a week next month for a redesign.

London Road-based Waitrose, where Theresa May has been known to do her shopping, will add a sushi counter, where customers can watch the Japanese food being prepared in front of them.

Among other changes, self checkouts and car park improvements will be introduced.

The adjustments have allowed the supermarket to add five full-time jobs, and a number of part-time opportunities.

It will close from 6pm on Saturday, February 18, and re-open on Friday, February 24.

