War of words breaks out over Maidenhead pantomimes

A war of words has broken out over Christmas pantomimes.

Discussions have taken place between Maidenhead Drama Guild (MDG) and Q Productions, after Q marketed its show as ‘The Maidenhead Pantomime’.

MDG said this was confusing as the guild has been performing a pantomime in Maidenhead for more than 20 years.

Simon Kelly, MDG publicity director, said it has had a ‘constructive, productive’ meeting with Q Productions.

He said: “We were concerned that Q Productions are advertising themselves as ‘The Maidenhead Pantomime’, a term MDG have used to describe and promote our pantomime for around 20 years or more.

“We raised with them that this has already confused some of our customers as it is a term which has now become synonymous with our production.

“Therefore we have little choice but to accept this and have had to rebrand ourselves ‘The Real Maidenhead Pantomime’.

MDG will be performing Cinderella at The Desborough Suite.

Q Productions is performing Aladdin at the Magnet Leisure Centre starring Sandra Martin from TV's Gogglebox.

Eddie Dredge, for Q Productions, said: “We’re looking forward to performing Maidenhead’s professional pantomime to the Maidenhead community and supporting the long-standing amateur production from Maidenhead Drama Guild.”