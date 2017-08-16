Visually impared group enjoys Saxon experience in Taplow

Saxons descended upon the village as part of a visually impaired social group’s history experience.

Members of Aktiveyes, which organises events for those with sight difficulties living in Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor, were able to get to grips with equipment from the 6th and 7th centuries.

Wulfheodenas, a group which portrays Saxon culture and items, allowed the 26 visually imparied people to touch gear such as steel helmets and swords at Taeppa’s Mound on Tuesday, August 8.

The Cliveden Road site is a Saxon burial ground.

Don Reed, Aktiveyes’ manager, said the group aims to get visually imparied people to ‘see what sighted people see without difficulty’.

He was impressed with the display, and a talk from historian Nigel Smaels.

Michael Winstone, as visually-impaired 50-year-old retired police officer from Eton Wick, enjoyed the event.

“It was a completely new experience to me,” he said.

“I did not know what to expect.”

Visit www.facebook.com/aktiveyes for more.