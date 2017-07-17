Event marks 120th anniversary of King of Siam's visit to Taplow Court

Thai people from around the country gathered together on Saturday for an annual meeting of the Anglo Thai Society.

The society was started in 1962 and the group holds an annual summer reception, usually at The House of Lords.

This year it was held at Taplow Court to mark the 120th anniversary of the visit to England of King Chulalongkorn of Siam, who stayed at the hotel.

Thailand used to be known as Siam.

About 200 people attended the event, which was organised in partnership with The Royal Thai Embassy and the Tourism Authority.

The great great grandson of the king was in attendance along with the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton.

To celebrate the anniversary there were performances of Thai music and classical dance as well as a photo exhibition of the king and his sons at Taplow Court on display.

Chairwoman of the society Orapin Dawson is from Bangkok but has lived in Maidenhead for the past 35 years.

"This year is also the 55th anniversary of the society, we set up to strengthen relationships between people of the two countries," she said.

"We have members from all over the country from Scotland to Wales.

"There are quite a number of Thai people in Maidenhead. Some of the local ladies came to help out."