Charity bike ride raises thousands for Thames Valley Adventure Playground

A 30-mile charity bike ride has helped raise more than £2,000 for Thames Valley Adventure Playground.
The captains of Huntswood Golf Club have chosen the Taplow-based charity, which supports people with special needs, as their charity of the year.
Keen cyclist John Morris, a member of the golf club, organised the Wembley Road Bicycle Club’s 29th annual charity bike ride on Sunday, June 25 and its proceeds have boosted the captains’ fund.
John said: “We had over 25 riders and everyone completed the route without any problems. The conditions were great – no rain but not too hot.”
He added: “We pick a different charity each year. I’m thankful we’ve kept the club and the event going despite not living in the area [Wembley] anymore.”
Nicky Hutchinson, from TVAP, said: "It's a terrific result for the adventure playground. The monies raised will be a fantastic addition to the money already raised by captains’ charity so far.”
