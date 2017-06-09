Oakley Court lunch raises more than £25,000 for TVAP

More than 200 people attended a lunch in support of the Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP).

The event at the Oakley Court Hotel was organised by TVAP@35, a group set up to help the playground celebrate its 35th birthday.

Based in Bath Road, Taplow, it supports children and adults with special needs.

The afternoon was hosted by TVAP president Tim Brooke-Taylor and kicked off with a champagne reception on the banks of the Thames, and a chance to view classic cars.

An auction followed lunch, which was provided by Maliks, and overall the event raised more than £25,000 for TVAP.

Miles Dagnall on behalf of the TVAP@35 committee: "The committee is delighted to have been able to play a part in maintaining this vital resource for the future."

The lunch took place on May 28.