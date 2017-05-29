Thames Valley Adventure Playground holds annual Spring Walk

Nearly 100 people turned out for Thames Valley Adventure Playground’s Spring Walk challenge on Saturday, May 20.

The walk, which takes in the River Thames and the Jubilee River between Dorney Reach and Windsor, helps raise funds to keep the adventure playground open.

A number of community groups joined individual walkers for the challenge, which was divided into five, 10 and 15-mile routes.

Donations manager Nicky Hutchinson said: “We had to change the route slightly due to some flash flooding and fallen trees on the original route. I’m not sure how much we’ve raised yet but we raised nearly £10,000 last year so if we could get anywhere near that amount that would be wonderful.”

Donations are being accepted through TVAP’s virtual walker, Sponsored Sid at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/sponsorsid2017.