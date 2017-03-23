Police appeal to find woman who hurled racist abuse following car crash

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman was racially abusive following a car crash in Taplow.

At about 7.45pm on Tuesday, March 14, a two-vehicle collision took place at the junction of Huntercombe Lane North and Bath Road.

Nobody was injured in the collision that involved a black Smart Forfour and a silver Mini Cooper.

Following the collision, a female passenger of the Smart Forfour verbally threatened and racially abused the occupants of the Mini.

The offender is described as a white woman in her 20s, slim and with dark hair. She was wearing blue jeans, a brown top and a black leather jacket.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Miller, said: “We do not tolerate hate crime within our communities and this was an unacceptable offence.

"We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward.

"If you have any information which may assist with the investigation, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170079867."

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.