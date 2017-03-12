In pictures: Young performers take part in Maidenhead's Got Talent

A range of talents from across town were on display at Taplow Court on Friday, March 3.

It was part of the Maidenhead’s Got Talent show, which saw people aged between four and 25 show off their skills in front of about 500 people.

The event featured pupils from seven schools based in the town, and a number of performance academies.

It was organised by the Maidenhead Rotary Club, Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club, Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club and Rotaract.

Sean Egan, the project manager for the show, said: “It was good fun, and we have had really positive feedback from the public and the schools. It is basically a community event. For us, it is about bringing the community together, and showing the diversity we have in our community.”

Sean was impressed by all the performances, particularly Larchfield Primary School, in Bargeman Road, which entered a choir that had only formed in September.

“From a standing start it was an excellent performance,” he said.

He was also delighted by the Maidenhead Suzuki Violin Group and the Indian Classical Dancers, which he described as ‘mesmerising’.

The event provides an opportunity for people to perform and gain confidence, and after their act is complete, the performers can watch the others from the audience.

It was the sixth time it has been held, and Sean was already looking forward to holding next year’s event.