Maidenhead's Got Talent show to take place tomorrow

A range of abilities will be showcased at Taplow Court as part of Maidenhead’s Got Talent tomorrow (Friday)

The event, in Cliveden Road, will feature more than 20 performers, including violinists, singers and ballet dancers.

Schools including Holy Trinity Primary School, Larchfield Primary School, Burchetts Green Primary School and St Edmund Campion are among those taking part.

Desborough College, the Pat Steel School of Dance, Tara Deane and Redroofs are also on the bill.

Tickets can be bought on the day from 3pm.

A matinee will run from 3.30 – 5.45pm and the evening events will take place between 7.30 – 10pm.

Tickets are £8 for adults, £6 for under-16s and pensioners and free for under-5s.