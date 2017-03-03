Prime Minister unveils new glass floor panel at Thames Valley Adventure Playground

A special visit kicked off the celebrations for the Thames Valley Adventure Playground’s 35th year in action.

On Friday the Prime Minister popped in to the charity in Bath Road, Taplow, for the official unveiling of its new glass floor panel.

Theresa May came down from Copeland where she was celebrating the Tory by-election win.

She said: “It is a pleasure to be here at such an exciting time for the Thames Valley Adventure Playground and to help launch its 35th birthday celebrations by opening this impressive glass floor panel.

“The playground has been an important part of so many peoples’ lives over the past 35 years. My congratulations to you all on reaching this very special anniversary.”

Mrs May was introduced to new fundraising group TVAP@35, which was behind the new glass panel which allows visitors to see the water and wildlife underneath the building.

Representing the group, Miles Dagnall said: “TVAP@35 is made up of individuals who are blown away by the adventure playground, what it does and its people.

“We look forward to helping it celebrate its 35th birthday by raising funds and public awareness to support its long term future.”