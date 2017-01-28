Pupils travel around the world — without leaving the school

A country-hopping journey of discovery was enjoyed by pupils this week without ever having to leave the school.

‘Around the World’ week at St Nicolas’ CE School in Rectory Road saw them ‘flown’ from room to room to learn about a different country each day.

Pupils took part in country specific tasks to learn about the art, music and geography of each.

Jessica Davies, humanities co-ordinator, said: “The pupils loved it. They visited each country in the morning then had to write a postcard about where they had been in the afternoon.”

The main hall was used as an airport and staff also got in on the act by dressing as pilots and cabin crew.

“It’s the first time we’ve done it but we might do it again as it’s been so successful,” said Miss Davies.