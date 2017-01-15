Maidenhead's Got Talent to return for sixth year

Aspiring artists and musicians will have the chance to strut the stage, show off their singing and amaze an audience at a talent show.

Music, theatre, song and dance are all expected to be represented when Maidenhead’s Got Talent returns for the sixth year.

Taking over Taplow Court on Friday, March 3, performers from primary schools will stage a matinee show at 3pm, before those from senior and performing arts schools take over at 7.30pm.

Event chairman Sean Egan said: “It is truly amazing how much talent there is in our local schools, we’re just pleased that the Rotary in Maidenhead can help to bring everyone together for one night of superb quality entertainment.

“We hope the people of Maidenhead are going to come out and support us.”

Visit www.rotary-in-maidenhead.org.uk/gottalent to find out more and book tickets.