Hundreds of runners take part in 32nd Cliveden Cross Country run

Hundreds of runners made their way round the Cliveden estate for an annual 10k run.

The 32nd Cliveden Cross Country took place yesterday (Sunday) and was organised by Burnham Joggers.

This year, all 600 places were completely sold out by September, a record for the club.

Race director Nick Cole said he was pleased with another successful year for the race, with 578 runners crossing the finish line.

The drizzly day made the undulating course that bit harder for runners.

It features the famous 172 steps from the banks of the River Thames to the house, which runners must tackle twice in the race.

Before the run, Burnham Joggers handed over a £1,200 donation to the National Trust and surplus cash from the event, expected to be in the thousands, will go towards local charities.

Nick said: "Runners were happy with the milder weather and it all went pretty well, the only surprise was we didn't expect any rain.

"It was wet but I don't think it impacted the race."

The event's fastest male and female runners were Thomas Beedell and Samantha Amend who finished in 35:55 and 40:18 respectively.