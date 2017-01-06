Roy and Joy celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

Together they’ve seen decades of enormous change and achievement, including men walking on the moon and the start of a new millennium.

But as the rest of the country was settling into 2017, a couple from Taplow celebrated a milestone of their own – 70 years as husband and wife.

Roy and Maureen Joy Thomas held a platinum anniversary party on Monday at their home in Mill Lane where they have lived for about 20 years. And they were helped by about 20 family members, including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Asked what the secret of so many happy decades together was, 90-year-old Maureen, known as Joy, was unable to pin down anything in particular, admitting that the significance of the landmark achievement had only recently started to sink in.

Roy was much quicker to reply however, revealing his own trick was to simply ‘do as you’re told’.

A card from the Queen also marked the occasion.

The pair first met while at the old Gordon Road School together, but it was at a dance in Littlewick Green in 1942 that they first ‘became interested’ in each other.

Both served with the air force during the war, Roy with the RAF and Joy with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, before marrying at Maidenhead Register Office on December 30, 1946.

Roy went on to work for the family firm, HW Thomas and Sons, which later became Cordwallis Commercials and spent 10 years as a Maidenhead councillor, including two stints as the town’s mayor from 1966-68.

He was following in the footsteps of grandfather William Thomas, who also held the title.

As well as raising their three children, Roy and Joy were keen members of Maidenhead Town Bowls Club, with both serving as presidents of the Royal County of Berkshire Bowling Association, with Roy going on to head the English Bowling Association.

Eldest son Ian said: “I just think it’s amazing – 70 years is a long time and it’s a really fantastic achievement.”