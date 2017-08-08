Tarpey on target but Maidenhead United are beaten by Wrexham AFC

Maidenhead United 1, Wrexham AFC 2

Maidenhead United suffered their first defeat in the National League this evening as Manny Smith netted twice to give Wrexham all three points.

The Magpies more than matched their visitors from North Wales, and created the game’s best opportunities, but twice they were undone by simple balls into the box and simple headers.

Smith was the first to punish them in the 39th minute as he got in front of his man to divert the ball past Carl Pentney from Marcus Kelly’s centre after Max Kilman had given away a needless free-kick on the right side of the penalty area.

But, as the game exploded into life at the end of the first half, the Magpies responded immediately when Dean Inman's shot from the edge of the area deflected into the path of Dave Tarpey who steered the ball beyond Chris Dunn for his first of the season.

United made the brighter start to the second half – perhaps learning from their costly slow start in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Maidstone – and manager Alan Devonshire would have been apoplectic with rage when Sean Marks appeared to be hauled down in the box as he closed in on a goalscoring opportunity in the 49th minute.

A few minutes later James Comley stung the palms of Dunn with a rasping shot and Tarpey was denied a second of the night when his low shot was deflected behind after nice interplay between him and sub Jake Hyde.

Harold Odametey, the Magpies’ man of the match by some distance, almost caught Dunn off guard with a shot on the turn from the edge of the box but the keeper was smart to the danger.

And, as the Magpies ran out of steam in the latter stages, Wrexham hit them with a sucker punch to send their travelling hoards home happy. Again Maidenhead failed to cut out the cross and the defence was caught deep, allowing Smith to steer a header beyond the despairing Pentney from close range.

The home side came close in the closing stages when captain Alan Massey’s flicked header from Sam Barratt’s free-kick was pushed over at full stretch by Dunn but the Magpies weren’t able to force the equaliser their play deserved.

Magpies: Pentney, Clerima, Odametey (Barratt 78), Massey ©, Inman, Tarpey, Comley, Marks (Hyde 60), Pritchard (Clifton 78), Kilman. Subs not used: Goodman, Mulley.

Wrexham: Dunn, Jennings, Smith, Pearson ©, Wedgbury, Massanka (Hurst 90), Carrington, Rutherford (Mackreth 54), Kelly, Roberts, Boden (Wright 76). Subs not used: Dibble, Smith.