Maidenhead United prepare for historic first home fixture against Wrexham AFC

Maidenhead United host their historic first ever game in the National League this evening, with Wrexham AFC the visitors to York Road (kick-off 7.45pm).

A quick trawl back through the history books reveals this will be the Magpies' first ever meeting with the Welsh Dragons and both sides will fancy their chances of registering their first win of the season.

While the Magpies battled back to claim a point at Maidstone United on Saturday through Sam Barratt's late header, the Dragons were turned over 1-0 at home by Macclesfield Town.

The result was a massive disappointment for Dean Keates' side, who have been tipped to challenge for promotion this season.

Wrexham midfielder Sam Wedgbury responded by calling for the Dragons to bounce back at York Road this evening.

"We’ve obviously got to put the result right, we should have got at least a draw (against Macclesfield) but I thought second half we were a lot better and there’s no better way to go than Tuesday night where we can surprise them,” he told the club's website.

Wrexham fell behind early in the first half to a strike from Noe Baba and their efforts to get back on level terms were thwarted by the visitors.

Wedgbury added: "I think we started slowly, we’re still gelling together and I know that’s not an excuse but we are, so fingers crossed we go into the next few games how we did the first twenty minutes of the second half against Macclesfield where we’ll be right up for it."

"It’s a long old season, it would have been nice to have got the first win on the board but we’re all together and stay on board to put it right on Tuesday.

"No team is easy at this level, even those later on this season near the bottom of the league.

“It’s a difficult league to get out of and it’s tough week in week out. Teams are up for it especially when they come to the Racecourse with five or six thousands fans who are up for it, we’ve just got to learn from the weekend and kick-on for Tuesday."

Keates is set to be without Chris Holroyd for the trip to Berkshire after the forward injured his shoulder against Macclesfield on Saturday.

Simon Barrow is the man in the middle for tonight's clash. The Dragons won the last match he officiated, a 1-0 win over Southport on Boxing Day.

As this is a segregated match Dragons fans will enter the ground via the Bell Street turnstile and will be accomodated between the Main Stand and the Bell St End. Maidenhead fans will enter via York Road where season tickets will be available for collection.

Admission for all supporters in on the gate only and priced at : Adults £15; Concs £10 (Senior Citizens/NUS/UB40; U16 £5pp.