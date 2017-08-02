Slough Borough Council to discuss Royal Borough Local Plan

A response to the Royal Borough's Local Plan is due to be discussed at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) planning meeting tonight (Wednesday).

The council report recommends inviting the Royal Borough to agree on a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding to try and resolve some issues with the Borough Local Plan.

A main concern in the report is that a lack of affordable housing in the plan would mean more people being priced out of the Royal Borough, putting more housing pressures on Slough.

The Royal Borough has produced a submission version of the plan which takes consultation responses into account, but SBC's report says it has not properly addressed affordable housing concerns.

SBC is expected to formally request that a site south of Austin Way, Langley, should be proposed for housing development as part of the Borough Plan to meet housing needs.

The submission local plan includes a site west of Crown Meadow in Brands Hill for housing.

The meeting will take place at St Martins Place in Bath Road from 6.30pm.