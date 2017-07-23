Firefighters unveil new engines used in Maidenhead, Slough and Langley

New engines that will help firefighters save lives have been delivered to stations across Berkshire.

Having received the new Volvo Emergency One appliances since June, the team at Slough Fire Station in Tuns Lane unveiled it to the press on Monday.

The vehicles will also be used by firefighters at Maidenhead, Langley and Caversham Road stations, and were designed with Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Services.

They are meant to be almost identical to help firefighters use each others’ appliances in cross-border incidents.

“It is always very interesting to talk to the crews as to how they are settling in with their new appliance,” Wokingham Borough Council’s Cllr Angus Ross, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s lead member for strategic assets.

“These four stations are very often sent very close to the border in one of those counties.”