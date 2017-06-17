La Roche dancers plan to reunite 40 years later

Dancers who trained at La Roche School of Dancing are invited to attend a reunion.

The dance school, which ran from the late 1920s to the early 1970s, started life at Castle Hill, Maidenhead.

In 1945 it moved to Hempson Avenue in Slough and when the school closed its extensive gardens became La Roche Close.

Budding dancers were trained at the school with some making their way to The Royal Ballet or Sadler’s Wells schools, before joining a ballet company.

Others were drawn to the bright lights of the West End shows, using their singing and acting skills as well as their dancing.

Some even took their talents abroad and introduced British ballet methods in countries such as Thailand and Turkey.

The last reunion was in Maidenhead in 1979 and at this get-together former pupil Dee Bixley, nee White, will be launching her book La Roche Lives.

The reunion will be held on Sunday, July 16 in Datchet. For details about the venue and time contact Dee on 01494 717825 or dmbixley@talktalk.net or call Moira Grassi on 07860 656049.