Police search for two missing teenage girls

Police are searching for two teenage girls from Slough and Ascot who went missing yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Natasha Gill, aged 14 from Ascot was last seen in Cox Green, Maidenhead, close to the Wessex Way shops at about 2.30pm.

Police described her as black, slim, 5ft 4ins tall with wavy, brown hair which is braided at the top.

She may be wearing a black school uniform with a green jumper and black leggings, or black trousers, black Nike trainers and a black sweatshirt.

Olivia Joel, aged 13, was last seen in the Bowyer Drive area of Slough just before 7.30pm wearing a black bomber jacket and white jeans.

She is slim, black, 5ft 9ins tall and has brown eyes.

It is believed the girls may be together and may have travelled to London.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Emma Brown said: "We are growing concerned for the girls and we would urge them to please contact us, so we can ensure they are safe and well.

"If you have seen Natasha and Olivia or know of their whereabouts, please call Thames Valley Police on 101."

Alternatively anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.