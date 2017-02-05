Wexham Park Hospital to bring catering in-house following makeover

Frozen meals for patients at Wexham Park Hospital could soon be a thing of the past as it looks to bring its catering in-house.

The main restaurant, used by staff and visitors at the Slough hospital, closed on Wednesday for refurbishment until February 13. The new restaurant will have a cook-to-order facility, sandwiches, fresh salads and stir fries.

Last week’s Express featured a report about a patient who was served a fish and chip supper that was partially frozen.

In recent years catering has been contracted to Sodexo.

All 130 catering staff are transferring to Frimley Health Trust, which runs the hospital, with terms and conditions protected under a TUPE – Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) – agreement.

Janet King, director of HR and corporate services, said: “We have had good relationship with Sodexo for many years as they have provided our catering services at Wexham and Heatherwood. But ever since Frimley Health took over managing Wexham Park and Heatherwood in 2014 we said we wanted to work towards bringing certain contracted services, including catering, back in-house.”

The refurbishment will include new windows, décor, soft seating and lighting.

Janet added: “This is a model that has worked very well at Frimley Park Hospital, where we receive excellent feedback from patients and visitors.

“Running catering ourselves at Wexham and Heatherwood will give us the chance to regularly review our services and respond quickly to needs.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by the closure of our main public and staff restaurant but we hope everyone will soon see the benefits of our investment.”

James Taylor, head of communications for Frimley Health, said other facilities in the hospital will be open in the meantime, including The Crossroads Café near the Tower Block, Café Glades off main reception, Costa Coffee and the RVS shop in the main entrance.