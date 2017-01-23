X Factor contestant Nate Simpson shortlisted to represent UK at 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

Nate Simpson is hoping to put his X Factor disappointment behind him by representing the UK at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 23-year-old Slough-born singer has been shortlisted alongside five other hopefuls for the talent contest which is taking place in Kyiv in May.

Nate’s tune, What Are We Made Of, was penned by Jon Hallgren, Eric Lumiere and DWB and is described as a ‘break-up song’.

The former Desborough College student, who exited last year’s X Factor during the show’s judges’ houses round, will battle it out to earn the right to represent the UK during a Eurovision: You Decide live show on BBC Two on Friday.

A panel of three experts will give their feedback on the hopefuls before the public is given the chance to vote for the winner.

The competition’s Grand Final is taking place on Saturday, May 13 and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

It’s been 20 years since Katrina and The Waves sealed Eurovision glory for the UK with their rendition of Love Shine A Light.