Rail passengers urged to plan ahead as Paddington Station closes

Rail passengers face a reduced Christmas service while Network Rail carries out improvements.

London Paddington Station will close on Christmas Eve until Thursday, December 29.

There will be no service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and a reduced service from Tuesday, December 27 until Thursday, December 29.

The Marlow line will also close from Christmas Eve until Monday, January 2 and trains will not call at Burnham or Taplow.

Visit www.networkrail.co.uk for more information.