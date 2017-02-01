In pictures: Duchess of Cornwall visits Battersea home in Old Windsor

A sea of blue raincoats and Union Jack flags welcomed the Duchess of Cornwall to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Old Windsor today (Wednesday).

The visit marked the announcement that she will be the charity's new Royal Patron, taking over the role from the Queen.

Volunteers lined the driveway as the Duchess, Camilla, arrived and she was greeted with a Battersea 'guard of honour' as dogs and their handlers lined up to welcome her to the centre in Priest Hill.

She is no stranger to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home as she re-homed Jack Russell Terriers Beth and Bluebell from the charity in 2011.

The pair of pups joined her on the visit with Beth wowing the crowds with a run round the agility course.

Ambassadors to the centre Dame Jacqueline Wilson, Amanda Holden and David Gandy were there to welcome the Duchess as the centre's new patron.

Speaking at the end of her visit, the Duchess of Cornwall praised the 'wonderful' work of everyone at the centre.

She added: "I hope I will be patron of Battersea as long as I'm standing."

During the visit, the Duchess toured the centre’s kennels, cattery and veterinary centre.

She had the chance to meet staff and residents including Willow, a sick Cocker Spaniel who was found tied to a tree.

Team leader of the cattery Caroline Shilton introduced the Duchess to nine-month-old black kitten Luna who came in when her owner could not afford to look after her.

Caroline said: “She was really nice and friendly and asked a lot of questions about the cats and where they had come from.”

Mary Wilson, 71, from Datchet, who has been a volunteer at the centre for four years said the visit was ‘very exciting’.

“It was lovely to get the chance to see our new patron, I think she will make a very good one.”