Tributes paid to former Royal Borough mayor

Tributes have been paid to a former Royal Borough mayor who loved meeting new people and dedicated his life to improving disabled access in the countryside.

Dr Mike John Bruton MBE died at the age of 79 on Wednesday, May 24.

The grandfather-of-four was a Lib Dem councillor for the Belmont ward and mayor in 2003/2004.

The Bristol-born chemist moved to Maidenhead with his wife Jo in 1967, along with their son Roger and soon had their second child, Jonathan.

“His three pillars in life were the church, council and disabled access.” said Jonathan.

“Dad just loved meeting new people; you couldn’t walk into the High Street with him without being stopped every five minutes because of someone he knew.”

The family lived in Belmont Park Road, and Mike worked for BOAC (British Overseas Airways Corporation, later known as BA) until he retired in 1991.

His wife Jo worked as a teacher at Newlands Girls’ School.

After retiring he joined the Disabled Drivers Association.

Jonathan said: “My father had a rare regressive degenerative muscle disease and he was wheelchair-bound, but he never let it be a hindrance. He lived an active life and he had an enormous personality, he was very friendly.

“His passion was improving disabled access in the countryside – he would organise and coordinate disabled ramblers walks.”

In 2005 Dr Bruton was given an MBE for his services to the disabled.

In 2012, his wife Jo died from cancer and Mike remarried and moved to Oxford.

His funeral will take place at Oxford Crematorium in Bayswater Road, at 2pm on Thursday, June 15. The family have asked for no flowers and have requested donations be made to Muscular Dystrophy UK instead.