Tributes paid to RK Video & Television owner

Ramesh Kapur, owner of the RK Video & Television shop in Maidenhead town centre, has passed away at the age of 68.

The community stalwart and businessman would start his day by checking on his vegetable garden at his Sandisplatt Road home. He would then head to his shop in Queen Street to sell and repair televisions, but mainly to socialise with his friends who loved popping in for a quick ‘hello’.

Wife Anita said: “This wasn’t just a shop. This was his office, from where he managed his businesses, community roles and social life.”

Ramesh was 16 when he moved from India to the UK with his parents, two brothers and four sisters. He completed a TV repair course in Liverpool, which led him to eventually open his own business, 35 years ago.

He would always have a screwdriver and pliers in his pocket, just in case anyone needed his help, wherever he was.

In his career he also owned a grocery shop, two restaurants and a post office.

Away from business, the father-of-three was an active member of the Rotary Club of Maidenhead, serving as president in 2006 and organising the Maidenhead Boundary Walk.

He was also the first president and a founding member of the Hindu Society of Maidenhead, a Freemason, a member of Boyne Hill Cricket Club and Maidenhead Conservative Club.

He was passionate about helping charities and raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

“Dad was a workaholic and would never have retired from all his various duties,” said son Sunny, 33, who took inspiration from his father by volunteering with Maidenhead Rotaract.

A sociable man, Ramesh would often be in the pub, enjoying a pint and playing darts. Once home, he would check his vegetable patch before settling in with a nightcap.

Anita added: “He loved all his family dearly. It was only a few weeks ago that we were all sitting together at home, with our nine-month-old granddaughter, and he said to me ‘I am very happy’.”

Ramesh passed away peacefully at Wexham Park Hospital on Friday after suffering from motor neurone disease. He leaves Anita, three children and three grandchildren.

His family thanked all who supported him during his illness, especially the Motor Neurone

Disease Association, Thames Hospice and Care in the Community.

Donations can be made to MNDA at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rameshkkapur

His funeral will be held on Wednesday at Slough Crematorium at 1pm.