Tributes paid to former Desborough head of English

Tributes have been paid to a long-serving former teacher who has died aged 90.

Robert ‘Bob’ Stanley was head of English at Desborough School, formerly Maidenhead Grammar School, in Shoppenhangers Road, from 1960-1984.

A graduate of St Catharine’s College, Cambridge, he was active in the school’s music and drama departments, which included director’s duties for a 1966 production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance. The cast re-united in October.

He was also a prominent member of the parish of All Saints Church, in Marlow, where he also lived, and was a former chairman and newsletter editor of the Old Maidonians Association for past pupils.

Colin Cutler, current president of the association and a former chair of governors whose sons Michael, 64, and David, 61, were both taught by Mr Stanley, remembered him as a good and well-

respected teacher.

He said: “He had the civility to look at you and reason if he wanted to, but he also had a stentorian voice – he had an aura about him.

“But as the boys went through the school they also found him very helpful and motivational.”

Mr Stanley died at Cookham Riverside nursing home, in Berries Road, on Saturday, April 29.

A funeral service was due to be held at All Saints Church, in Marlow, yesterday (Wednesday).