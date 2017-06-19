In pictures: Art on the Street returns to Maidenhead town centre

More than 100 artists descended on Maidenhead for the biannual Art on the Street event on Saturday.

Art on the Street is an award-winning social enterprise committed to providing opportunities for artists.

Twice a year it showcases over 100 stands of fine art, prints and photography being sold direct from the artist on the High Street, together with music, performances, free workshops, activities and street food.

Organiser Marie-Anne Leonard said: "The feedback so far has been really positive, all the artists seemed happy.

"I think it came together better this time and there was a chilled atmosphere throughout the day."

It was the 15th edition of the event.

"It was nice to see lots of people waking around with pieces of art under the arm, and in the pubs and shops after the event," added Marie.

"We don't vet the artists before the event, we just tell them to go for it if you're brave enough.

"But some of the work was really incredible."