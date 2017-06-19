Rare motors go on display at Hedsor Classic Car Show

There was something for everyone on Sunday as car enthusiasts were treated to a fleet of rare vehicles at Hedsor Classic Car Show.

There were American muscle cars, military, novelty and classic British models all on display at Hedsor Social Club in Hedsor Road, Bourne End.

Car owners happily chatted to guests in the sun while several took the opportunity to have a picnic.

There was somewhat of an American feel to the day with rock and roll music being played and candyfloss and popcorn stands for the children.

Dave Howard, from Loudwater, had brought his bright yellow Amphijeep, an amphibious car, to display.

He described some of the difficulty in getting the vehicle insured and was happy to explain how it was possible to go from land to sea and back again.

The 59-year-old added: "I'm basically driving around in a registered ship."

Mike Griffin, 72, from Aylsbury proudly described how he was driving one of only six known models still left on the road — a 1959 Berkeley B95 sport.

Speaking on the day, car show social secretary Geroge Gatrell said: "We must have had over 300 cars throughout the day, plus 65 bikes and about 10 trikes.

"It has been a great day.

"We're in our twelfth year now, it's the best turnout we've had for owners, and it has been well attended throughout."