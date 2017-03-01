St Peter's School triumphs in mini Panathlon games at Stoke Mandeville Stadium

Disabled children from St Peter’s School in Burnham triumphed at a mini Panathlon games, held at the ‘home of the Paralympics’ at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, on Tuesday.

Seven schools competed, including Arbour Vale School in Slough, but St Peter’s saw off their competition to take the gold in Paralympic style games that included boccia, table cricket, kurling, polybat and field athletics.

Around 250 secondary school pupils from schools in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire Northamptionshire and Wiltshire took part and St Peter’s emerged the winners with 54 points.

Head of PE at the school Stephen Garner said: “This has been fantastic. We are a small school and don’t normally get to competitive sporting events.

“This is the first time we have taken part in a Panathlon, so to take the gold medal is fantastic.”

Reece, 10, a pupil at the school, said all the activities were amazing but he especially loved the football because he liked being part of a team.

Year five and six pupils from Arbour Vale School in Slough also took part and finished just outside of the medals in fourth place with 42 points.

Kevin Hughes, their head of PE, said: “We are all loving the competition. Panathlon is just right for our students and gives support.”

Addington School in Wokingham won silver and Henlow Academy took the bronze medal.

The Panathlon Foundation has been delivering competitive sports opportunities for young disabled children since 1999. The charity has invested £6.5m across London and 27 other counties.