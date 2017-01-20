Devonshire: 'Horrendous' tackle could have broken Rene Steer's leg

‘Horrendous’, ‘horrible’, ‘awful’. Just some of the words used to describe Guy Hollis's tackle on Rene Steer which ultimately turned Tuesday’s Berks & Bucks Senior Cup semi-final in Maidenhead United’s favour.

After a brief melee Hollis was given a straight red card and Slough Town’s hopes of progressing to the final trudged off with him.

Rebels joint managers Neil Baker and Jon Underwood defended their player following the 30th minute flashpoint and plan to appeal the decision having watched video footage of the incident.

Slough led 2-0 at the time thanks to well taken goals from Chris Flood – his first for the Rebels – and former Magpie Gav James, but the tide turned with Hollis’ sending off and goals from Dave Tarpey, Jordan Cox, Sean Marks and James Mulley saw the Magpies book their place in the final to play Hungerford Town.

“I can’t condone that tackle,” said Devonshire.

“It was an horrendous tackle, if Rene had been standing still he’d have broken his leg.

“He’s gone right over the top of the ball and I can’t believe it’s being defended.

“Rene will be struggling for Saturday’s game now. He got through the game on adrenalin but it was a bad tackle.”

Earlier in the game Ryan Peters was fortunate to have stayed on the pitch himself after a late challenge on Nathan Smart when already on a booking.

“I can understand why Slough would think we should have been down to 10,” said Devonshire. “But Ryan slipped. It was a foul but a second yellow would have been harsh.

“At the end of the day we started off slow but they had two shots on target and scored two goals. Last night was about getting players minutes and setting us up for Saturday (when United host Eastbourne Borough).”

Magpies assistant Sam Lock felt the Magpies felt the Magpies were getting back into the game before Hollis's dismissal.

He said: “We were getting in behind them but just didn’t have that final ball whereas they scored with their first shot on goal. After they went down to 10 men I thought we were very professional and patient in how we went about our business.

“It’s difficult to break down a side when they have two banks of four, but our changes made a massive difference.

"Jordan (Cox) got a great goal and another assist and Remy Clerima came on and did well.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s visit of Eastbourne, he added: “They’re a good side who’ll look to get the ball down and play, but we’re confident in our-selves and know that if we perform, cause every side in this league problems.

“We’ve played 10 home games and have eight wins and two draws which isn’t too bad.”