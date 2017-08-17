Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Marlow Bottom woman Albertina Choules

A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 81-year-old Marlow Bottom woman Albertina Choules.

Tautvydas Narbutas, of Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe, entered his plea at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Mrs Choules (pictured above), of Ragmans Lane, was found dead at her home by police in July last year.

Narbutas will be sentenced on Tuesday, October 3.

Update: Thames Valley Police has said Narbutas pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Officers were called to the scene just after 6.30am on Wednesday, July 6, where they were confronted by Narbutas.

He assaulted an officer before attempting to escape, but was detained.

Police then discovered the body of a woman on fire, who was later identified as Mrs Choules.

A post mortem determined the cause of death was a blunt trauma head injury.

Narbutas was arrested and charged with one count of murder on Tuesday, July 12.

However, yesterday, Narbutas plead guilty to an alternative charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, which was accepted by the prosecution.

Two charges of attempting to cause GBH were dropped.

Senior investigating officer Mike Lynch, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a horrific incident in which a woman was attacked and killed at random by Narbutas.

“I cannot begin to imagine how terrifying this was for Mrs Choules, or how traumatic this has been for her family.

“Mrs Choules was retired, and lived a peaceful life at her home in Marlow. That came to an end on the day Narbutas entered her property.

“I am pleased that Mrs Choules’ family will now be spared the distress of a trial process, and I hope that they will soon be able to gain a sense of closure following this ordeal.”

