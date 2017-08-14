National Citizen Service volunteers lend a hand at Marlow Museum

A museum is hoping some assistance from the next generation will help it keep attracting visitors.

Marlow Museum was joined by a team from the National Citizen Service (NCS) on Saturday.

The group of nine, who are with the scheme’s Challenge initiative to get young people involved in community projects, were creating artworks to be displayed in the Pound Lane centre with the aim of attracting more visitors.

“It’s a great thing for us to be involved in,” said museum chairman Mike Hyde, “because we need to find a use for the space and to attract some more people.

“At the moment, that wall is just wasted, so it seemed like a good idea to have some other people, especially some younger people, come up with some new designs and hopefully the public will enjoy it.”

When completed, the designs will be displayed on the wall which is hosting the museum’s current exhibition, From Tin Town to Des Res, the Story of Marlow Bottom.

The show is due to close at the end of the month, but Mr Hyde already thinks it has been one of the most successful ever stage by the museum.

And it is hoped the new creations will keep the momentum going by attracting more visitors.

Another team from the NCS Challenge programme had also been in the town earlier in the month to help green campaigners Transition Town Marlow set up a new cycle route, the Marlow Loop.

“The window art is to make the museum stand out more,” said Chloe Walker, 16, a pupil at Wycombe High School.

“It’s in front of a massive leisure centre and a car park and so it can be quite easy for people to turn a blind eye.

“We’ve been doing things to represent the landmarks in the town – I’ve been working on a picture of Frankenstein’s monster to represent Mary Shelley’s house [in West Street].”

She added: “We’re doing something for a community and trying to get people to talk about Marlow and attract them to the museum.”

