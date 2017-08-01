Green group launches new Marlow cycle scheme

Green campaigners have been celebrating the opening of a new cycling route showing off the best of Marlow.

Members of Transition Town Marlow (TTM), which lobbies for more ethical and sustainable environmental practices has officially launched the Marlow Loop.

The four-mile circuit takes in several of the town’s highlights, including Marlow Bridge, Marlow Lock, All Saints Church, Riley Park and Court Garden.

“We’ve had it in our head for about eight years that there’s an idea behind making Marlow more cycle-friendly and highlighting that it’s basically flat,” said Olwen Elliott, one of the group’s organisers.

“So we started with a map WDC produced in 2009, we looked at what was still relevant and what we could do without having to wait for things like resurfacing.

“And so we decided to do a loop.”

TTM was helped in setting up the loop by a group from the Challenge, an initiative run by the National Citizen Service to get young people involved in community projects.

Team Emeke designed leaflets with more information about the cycle scheme and also stuck sign-post stickers designed by Marlow FM DJ Paul Mansell to mark the loop.

Explaining how the project fitted into TTM’s aims, Mrs Elliott added: “We’re part of the Transition Town movement and the idea is that it’s a community-led group.

“It starts from the town itself and the ideas behind it are to influence people’s decisions in respect of mitigating the effects of climate change.

“But we also want to strengthen the local enconomy and reduce its environmental impact.

“So cycling fits into that very well because the idea is that rather than taking your car, you can take your bicycle instead.

“And with the loop people can get used to using their bikes and realise just how easy

it is.”

Visit www.transitionmarlow.org to find out more.