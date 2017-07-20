Rebellion Brewery raises £65,000 for Scannapeal from Marlow charity weekend

Generous drinkers have help smash a Marlow fundraising record.

Rebellion Brewery, in Marlow Bottom, announced today it collected £65,000 at its charity open weekend — £7,000 more than the last time it was held in 2015.

The event, which took place on Saturday and Sunday, saw about 6,000 visitors sink more than 10,000 pints of free beer in exchange for their donations.

Staged every two years, it supports Scannapeal, a charity based in Amersham providing life-saving equipment including heart and cancer scanners.

Speaking at the weekend, brewery boss Tim Coombes said: "We are a business which is reliant on local people supporting us so we want to give something back to them.

"We first did it 14 years ago and it's now got pretty big, we are getting to the point we physically can't get more people in.

"People are very generous when they come in and even more when they leave."