Hundreds of runners take part in second annual Burford Bolt event

Runners of all ages took part in the event organised by Burford School.

Greg Whyte OBE, whose three children attend the school in Marlow Bottom, started the race on Saturday morning.

He won European bronze and World Championship silver medals, as well as competing in two Olympic Games in the modern pentathlon.

There was a 10k and 5k route for serious runners as well as a 5k fun run.

Before they set off, a minute’s silence was held for Marlow Bottom resident Albertina Choules, who was found dead at her home in Ragmans Lane in July last year.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

Samantha Amend, the race organiser, said a few words about the 81-year-old.

Speaking about the event, headteacher Ian Garner said: “We had a really good number of runners it was absolutely brilliant.

“It was a really successful event.”

About 200 people took part in the serious race with 300 fun runners also hitting the route.

The youngest was a two-year-old and the oldest runners were in their 70s.