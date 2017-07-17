Thousands attend Rebellion Brewery charity open weekend

Thousands of pints of beer were handed out at Rebellion Brewery over the weekend.

A charity open day at the brewery in Bencombe Farm, Marlow Bottom, takes place every two years.

On Saturday and Sunday free beers were given out in return for donations to chosen charity Scannapeal, a charity based in Amersham providing life saving equipment including heart and cancer scanners.

About 6,000 people people turned up across the two days getting through about 10,000 pints of beer.

There was also food on offer and entertainment from six bands.

Co-owner Tim Coombes said: "We are a business whch is reliant on local people supporting us so we want to give something back to them.

"We first did it 14 years ago and it's now got pretty big, we are getting to the point we physically can't get more people in.

"People are very generous when they come in and even more when they leave."

Staff who work on the day also choose to donate half or all of their wages for the time they work to the chosen charity.

Tim added that the brewery has 100 tickets for PennFest which it is selling to raise additional funds for the cause, which will amount to about £9,000.