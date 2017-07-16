Marlow recycling centres could be set to close

Recycling centres in Marlow could be set to close.

Under the plans, facilities at Wiltshire Road South, Court Garden, in Pound Lane and Liston Road Car Park could all shut.

According to the joint waste team for Wycombe District Council and Chiltern District Council, which announced the proposals, the move has been prompted by declining ‘popularity and dependency on these facilities’ due to the introduction of kerbside collections.

In a statement, it added there were also concerns about fly-tipping at the sites and their use for business waste.

Marlow’s Riley Road recycling centre is expected to be unaffected.