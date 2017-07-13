Amateur artist leaves painted pebbles around Bucks

An amateur artist who has left more than 100 painted pebbles around Buckinghamshire and beyond for members of the public to discover has spoken about his project.

Nick Cooke, 47, of Bourne End, was inspired to start the scheme following a family holiday in the the Trossachs, in Stirling, Scotland, in April.

And since then the father-of-two, who only took up painting three years ago, has left about 130 in locations such as Bourne End, Marlow and Cliveden.

He was even contacted by zoo keepers at Whipsnade Zoo after one was found there.

Asked about the reaction he had had so far, he said: "It's nice, I don't know how else to describe it, it's just a positive thing.

"Someone will post a picture of one of the pebbles they've found and say it's made their day and ot be able to do that for someone is lovely.

"I love that me dabbing a bit of paint on a rock can bring happiness."

