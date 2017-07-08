Council approves plans for Westfield School car park expansion

Plans to more than double the size of a special needs school’s car park have been approved.

The proposals for Westfield School, in Highfield Road, Bourne End, will see it increase from the 21 spaces currently offered to 53.

According to a design and access statement, the changes are thought necessary to improve traffic at busy times and the inadequate space available for drivers to access and leave the site safely.

The scheme was given the green light by Wycombe District Council on Monday, June 26.